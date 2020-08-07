Ryan Lange: Rockey adds fresh perspective

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our next mayor needs to have the skillset and open-mindedness to help cultivate and foster a community of excellence.

Winona is definitely heading in the right direction, I believe Jovy Rockey is the candidate and mayor Winona has desperately needed for quite some time.

The community is seeing some very beautiful new options for housing, sadly most fall short in two ways; they are either much too expensive for young college graduates and other young professionals, or they are age-based, being 65-plus.

We need to create a community of inclusion, especially for those young professionals just entering life post college. Offering income-based, top-tier housing will only foster our community and bring about better quality of life in the community. Aesthetically pleasing, up to date and affordable for those just entering the workforce, there comes pride in being able to say you love your home and I believe everybody deserves the same opportunity to say that.

Currently we are seeing a lot of housing options, but sadly they are interchangeable with college rentals, many are not very pleasing aesthetically and we need to beautify and update to bridge the gap.