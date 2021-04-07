Ruth Charles: We all need the health care that legislators get

In U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s March 27 newsletter, he encourages regular doctor’s visits and screenings for health care which caught his kidney cancer at an early level and has contributed to his successful recovery. Congratulations on his recovery.

Can he fight so that we all have the Premium Gold Level medical care that he has? Too many of his constituents could not go to Mayo and get their “above and beyond care” that he received because they cannot afford it.

The pandemic has made it clear that we need health care for all, and that our health care should not be tied into our employment. Hagedorn should not support the double standard of health care where elected officials get the best health care that the taxpayers pay for without having similar health care for themselves.

Ruth Charles

Winona

