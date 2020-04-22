Ruth Badciong: Should we relax virus limits on children?

While older citizens appear to be at higher risk for this disease, the graph on the Minnesota Department of Health website shows that children up to age 19 make up less than three percent of the positive COVID-19 tests.

How does keeping children away from school and away from sports, the arts, activities (such as speech and music), and face-to-face social interaction with adults and peers protect our vulnerable populations?

Since the data show children to be at a much lower risk for contracting this disease and to have less severe or no symptoms, wouldn’t it make much more sense to bring them back to school as soon as possible to promote herd immunity?

Until it is safe, we will need to avoid physical contact with the most vulnerable citizens and to find other ways to maintain those important connections among the generations, but let’s open up the local schools, businesses, places of worship and services with common-sense safeguards in place as we are already using successfully in gas stations, grocery stores and other retail spaces.

Winonans and Minnesotans have been doing a great job of this so far. I am confident we would continue to see it through to a safe and thriving future for our community, our state and our region.

Ruth Badciong, Winona

