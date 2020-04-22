Ruth Badciong: Should we relax virus limits on children?

Social distancing and closing schools and businesses save lives – or do they?
As of Sunday, April 19, there were 61 people in Winona County who had tested positive for COVID-19 since January. Five people were currently in the hospital with two in intensive care, and 10 people had died.
The 10 deaths is a greater number than in all but a few other Minnesota counties and appears to be higher than the United States COVID-19 mortality rate of 11 in 100,000 people in the population, as reported by Dr. Deborah Birx during President Donald Trump’s press briefing on Saturday.
Digging deeper, however, the Winona Daily News has reported that at least the first eight deaths were affiliated with the same nursing home and most of these victims of COVID-19 were advanced in years.
The median age of a COVID-19 death in Minnesota is 85, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
All human lives are precious, and as a community we need to protect our most vulnerable citizens and do what we can to help each other.
However, the nursing homes were closed to outside visitors before the schools, restaurants, bars, fitness centers, churches and many other small businesses were closed and the clinics, dentist offices and other services were limited by the governor to prepare for a potential surge of COVID-19 cases.
While older citizens appear to be at higher risk for this disease, the graph on the Minnesota Department of Health website shows that children up to age 19 make up less than three percent of the positive COVID-19 tests.
How does keeping children away from school and away from sports, the arts, activities (such as speech and music), and face-to-face social interaction with adults and peers protect our vulnerable populations?
Since the data show children to be at a much lower risk for contracting this disease and to have less severe or no symptoms, wouldn’t it make much more sense to bring them back to school as soon as possible to promote herd immunity?
Until it is safe, we will need to avoid physical contact with the most vulnerable citizens and to find other ways to maintain those important connections among the generations, but let’s open up the local schools, businesses, places of worship and services with common-sense safeguards in place as we are already using successfully in gas stations, grocery stores and other retail spaces.
Winonans and Minnesotans have been doing a great job of this so far. I am confident we would continue to see it through to a safe and thriving future for our community, our state and our region.
Ruth Badciong, Winona
