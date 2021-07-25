Ruth and Frank Bures: Help to save Winona's ash trees

Please help the Friends of Winona Parks who are diligently working to save at least some of our city’s ash trees from the emerald ash borer onslaught.

A group of private citizens is trying to infuse many of these trees with a treatment that slows the insects and keeps the trees alive. The treatments are costly and members are donating their own resources to make this happen. They are working closely with the city of Winona.

We thank our council member, Pam Eyden, for contacting researchers at the University of Minnesota who are researching bio controls to preserve ash trees. She was told, “Research into bio-controls of emerald ash borer are at least 10 years from possibly turning up anything useful. This probably means at least two decades before anything gets tested and released.”

Winona has hundreds if not thousands of ash trees, which take more than two decades to mature. The Friends of Winona Parks are trying to preserve the trees we have until a more permanent treatment is developed. However, the city slashed the meager $3,000 budget it had allotted to help with this effort.