The room at Minnesota State Southeast was packed.
The Winona constituency had come to hear your answers to their preoccupations: First: health care, second: the constant recurrence of mass killings and last but not least, the dramatic situation of small farmers in the region.
You did not seem to empathize much. You answered their cries of anguish with worn out clichés like: “Let’s get rid of Obamacare,” or “I support the Second Amendment.”
These are empty statements that do not propose any solution to serious situations where the life of the citizens of this country are in real danger.
U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, you will have to do better than that. Already Walmart is cutting its sales of weaponry, already candidates to the next presidency are proposing health-care solutions well tested in most developed countries, already farmers are figuring out that they were lied to by vain promises of understanding…
Rep. Hagedorn, you ought to listen to the voice of Minnesotans. Returning to the past is no longer a formula for political success. Your future is not on the president's coattails. The times they are a-changin’” and you are missing the train.
Rosine Tenenbaum, Winona
