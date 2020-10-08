Rose Gurley: Follow all rules in voting

More than half a million ballots were rejected in the 2020 primaries alone, due to unintentional mistakes, not fraud.

If voting by mail, be sure to follow all the rules so that your vote counts. Return your ballot early. If you live in Minnesota you can go here to track your ballot: https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx

We likely won't know the final results on November 3 because of a record number of mail-in ballots. Since more Democrats than Republicans are expected to vote by mail, there’s a chance that Trump will be ahead on election night and will prematurely try to claim victory.

But it will take several days to count and certify all ballots. So we must insist that there is no winner until ALL ballots are counted.

Rose Gurley

Winona

