Roger Boulay: Christenson column off base

Jerome Christenson’s May 9 column entitled “Say Their Names” is an offensive, cynical appropriation of the movement “Say Her Name” created as part of the African American Policy Forum’s initiatives to bring attention to the lives and stories of black women killed by police violence.

In stealing this term, Christenson clumsily equates the horrific, racialized murders of black female citizens at the hands of police to that of officers killed on the job. This is a false equivalency and a cowardly narrative of the white supremacist movements flourishing across the United States.

Christenson offers up the naïve, folksy anecdote, “We all heard it from mom…Stay out of trouble…don’t go looking for it…walk the other way!” But intentionally fails to imagine the scenario people of color face every day: state-funded, violent police systematically and persistently targeting them and possibly murdering them. What happens when you have no choice of “walking the other way?” The murder of George Floyd. Daunte Wright. Pamela Turner. Breonna Taylor. And many, many others. Say THEIR names.