As most everyone knows, this year’s donations went to the Cords family from Rushford.
Their family suffered a very painful house fire. As I portrayed Santa Claus, these donations showed how very much friends, neighbors, relatives, schools, businesses and many strangers cared from their very beautiful hearts, giving.
Several places have hired me for several years, some for a few years, and some new clientele -- and a special lady who gives a donation after the holidays for the next Christmas several months before Christmas.
So many thank yous, so many smiles and so many handshakes. Every one of you enlightened my heart and it honestly brought tears to my heart -- loving, caring and yet happy tears because of the love you showed me.
On Dec. 28, I was able to meet the Cords family and talk to all the children as Santa Claus.
You have free articles remaining.
To see and talk to the little angels, especially the angel that is hurting, was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.
To hug Mrs. Cords, to shake the hand of Mr. Cords, and to spend several minutes talking to Mark Volkman, I guarantee I will never forget any of you and all that were there and the beautiful home I was honored to be in.
Because of everyone who hired me and everyone who gave a donation, it is a record amount that I gave to the Cords family. You’re all beautiful, special people.
Rocky Rohn, Winona
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.