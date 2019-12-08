{{featured_button_text}}

I am portraying Santa Claus once again this Christmas season.

All donations will be given to the Cards family from Rushford, Minnesota.

This family has had a horrific fire that burned their entire home to the ground recently. Some members of the family have very serious medical issues, sad to say. Thank God they all survived.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Anyone reading this can hire me to portray Santa Claus at their homes, schools, businesses or groups. I love children and enjoy making them excited and happy as well as touching the hearts of adults. I do have a good number of bookings already.

Please give me a call at 454-5874.

Rocky Rohn – Santa Claus, Winona/North Pole

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.