I am portraying Santa Claus once again this Christmas season.
All donations will be given to the Cards family from Rushford, Minnesota.
This family has had a horrific fire that burned their entire home to the ground recently. Some members of the family have very serious medical issues, sad to say. Thank God they all survived.
Anyone reading this can hire me to portray Santa Claus at their homes, schools, businesses or groups. I love children and enjoy making them excited and happy as well as touching the hearts of adults. I do have a good number of bookings already.
Please give me a call at 454-5874.
Rocky Rohn – Santa Claus, Winona/North Pole
