Rocky Rohn: Preventing accidents or changing Broadway

The Winona City Council needs to take a very serious look at our city streets before someone seriously gets hurt or worse.

One problem in the city is that several streets should be wider.

For example, look on Huff Street. Look at the business of Caribou Coffee.

In front of this business, cars park. If a patron gets out of their car, they almost get hit by a vehicle. That is traveling north to south. It’s even worse during the winter time. A citizen could slip and fall and then a car hits them. The boulevard should be taken out four to five feet for this whole block wide. And the owner of Caribou should not have to pay for any of this.

If the city approves doing Broadway over this issue, it will tell me as well as others that the city does not care about safety.

Rocky Rohn, Winona

