Robert Tereba: Take steps to curb climate change

The devastating wildfires that are ravaging the western United States and the abnormally active hurricane season in the Atlantic are both alarming realities.
The loss of life, the property damage and the psychological and physical harm caused by these weather events are rising -- fast.
While we have always had wildfires and hurricanes, their intensity and frequency is rising. Climate change drives this new normal.
In military parlance, climate change acts like a “force multiplier” that enhances the conditions that make these events more frequent and intense.
In response to these realities, we can do more than experience feelings of anxiety, dread and helpless resignation. We can take action.
One of the best first steps we can take is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) through a carbon fee and dividend policy.
Such a policy will quickly and significantly reduce CO2 emissions, promote private research and investment in sustainable energy production, and provide a monthly dividend to households across our nation.
It will correct the marketplace failure that currently puts no price on the cost of emitting CO2 into the atmosphere. Scientists and economists support it because it is good for people, our planet and our economy.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) contains the carbon fee and dividend policy that I described above. Please contact Rep. Jim Hagedorn and encourage him to co-sponsor this bill. (He’ll join 82 other House members who have already signed on.)
Also, contact Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and urge them to champion carbon fee and dividend legislation in the Senate.
And please, don’t contact our lawmakers just once, do it often.
You can learn more about the carbon fee and dividend approach to combating climate change by visiting the Citizens’ Climate Lobby website.
In the face of the climate crisis, doing nothing is the worst thing we can do. Take action now. Your children and grandchildren will thank you.
Robert Tereba, Winona
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!