Robert Tereba: Take steps to curb climate change

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The devastating wildfires that are ravaging the western United States and the abnormally active hurricane season in the Atlantic are both alarming realities.

The loss of life, the property damage and the psychological and physical harm caused by these weather events are rising -- fast.

While we have always had wildfires and hurricanes, their intensity and frequency is rising. Climate change drives this new normal.

In military parlance, climate change acts like a “force multiplier” that enhances the conditions that make these events more frequent and intense.

In response to these realities, we can do more than experience feelings of anxiety, dread and helpless resignation. We can take action.

One of the best first steps we can take is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) through a carbon fee and dividend policy.

Such a policy will quickly and significantly reduce CO2 emissions, promote private research and investment in sustainable energy production, and provide a monthly dividend to households across our nation.