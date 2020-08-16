Robert Tereba: Let's tackle climate change together

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we continue to address the significant health, safety, societal and economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we can act now to moderate the effects of another worldwide crisis facing us.

I am referring, of course, to climate change.

While COVID-19 rightly commands our immediate attention and action, climate change persists like a cancer whose worst effects are not quite apparent. The good news is we know the steps we need to take to address it.

Getting our energy from the burning of fossil fuels emits carbon dioxide into the atmosphere which warms our planet and adversely impacts our climate.

Placing a fee on the extraction of fossil fuels will correct the market place flaw that currently puts no price on the cost of emitting CO2 into the atmosphere. That fee will spur research and investment in sustainable energy production and will provide monthly dividend income to households.

To learn much more about this carbon fee and dividend approach to addressing climate change, please visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org, the website of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, an organization committed to addressing this challenge in a way that is efficient, effective, scalable and bipartisan.