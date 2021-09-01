Robert Tereba: CBAMs will slam us

OK, I know what you’re thinking. What are CBAMs?

CBAM is the acronym for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. CBAMs are like tariffs that focus on the carbon intensity of imported goods. Nations that price carbon in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, assess a CBAM on goods from nations that don’t. They do this to protect their businesses and workers from unfair competition. CBAMs hurt foreign producers and aid domestic ones.

Canada and the nations of the European Union (EU) price carbon and they will soon impose CBAMs on imports from nations that don’t, a group that includes the United States. Our businesses and workers will be subjected to this “CBAM Slam.”

This will hurt our Minnesota economy. According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, in 2020 24% of Minnesota exports to foreign markets were to Canada. Another 20% were to the EU.

If we do nothing, our businesses and workers will experience the CBAM Slam. We can avoid it by simply pricing carbon.

You can help us avoid the CBAM Slam. Please contact Sens. Klobuchar and Smith and urge them to include a price on carbon in the $3.5 trillion Reconciliation bill, the budget framework for which was recently passed in the Senate via party line vote.