Robert L. Drieslein: Hagedorn hurt district with vote on outdoors act

Jim Hagedorn, the 1st District U.S. congressman who represents us in Washington, D.C., made a bad vote on July 22 that voters in southern Minnesota should remember on Nov. 3.
The Great American Outdoors Act passed the U.S. House overwhelmingly on a 310-107 vote with only two Minnesota congressmen opposing it: Hagedorn and 6th District Republican Tom Emmer.
It had passed the U.S. Senate by a similar margin back in June (both Minnesota senators voted thumbs-up), and President Trump signed the legislation into law on Aug. 4.
The GAOA will fully and permanently fund the $900 million Land and Water Conservation Fund annually, and it invests $9.5 billion in infrastructure repairs the next five years on public lands and waterways. That’s probably why hunters, anglers, trappers and other conservationists hailed its passage as an historic investment in our natural resources.
The LWCF is not a tax on citizens. It comes from lease fees paid by fossil-fuel companies that drill offshore for oil and gas and invests it in conservation projects in the states.
The LWCF, which passed back in 1965 but has seen full funding only twice, forces companies profiting from publicly-owned natural resources to fairly compensate the American people.
Minnesota puts more money into federal coffers than it gets in return, so it’s important that our congressional officials don’t miss opportunities to bring dollars back to this district.
But Rep. Hagedorn voted against funding an act that has funneled millions of non-tax dollars into the 21 counties that fall or partially within the 1st District. Over the years, those dollars have funded hundreds of projects.
Between senators and congressional reps, Minnesota has 10 people in Washington, D.C., and 80% of them voted the right way on this issue.
Sadly, Rep. Hagedorn was in the minority. Why? Maybe because the GOP’s 2016 platform calls for divesting the nation of its public land resources and is generally anti-environment.
That didn’t stop other Republicans like Pete Stauber in Duluth from being bipartisan and supporting this smart legislation.
It’s a shame Rep. Hagedorn couldn’t see past the GOP platform before turning down these dollars for our state.
Robert L. Drieslein, Houston
