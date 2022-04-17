Robert Kalovsky: Yellowstone Park wolves need US Interior protection

The recent news that 20 wolves from Yellowstone National Park have been killed by hunters and trappers is heartbreaking evidence of the need for the Biden Department of the Interior to finally act and protect these wolves as senators, congresspeople, scientists, a former director of the USFWS, Tribal leaders, and activists have been imploring them to do.

Hunters in Montana can sit just feet outside of Yellowstone National Park using bait and recorded calls to lure wolves out of the protected area to their deaths. In Montana, they can kill as many as 20 wolves each (10 by gun and 10 by trap). In Idaho, there is no limit.

The Biden Administration could have prevented this slaughter and must act before it gets worse.

In August, Dan Ashe (the former Director of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service under President Obama) wrote a Washington Post Oped urging Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to act and issue emergency protections for gray wolves as permitted under the Endangered Species Act.

To date, President Biden and Secretary Haaland have ignored the former USFWS director and his pleas to act.

Secretary Haaland and President Biden owe the country better. Please join me in writing to the Department of Interior at doi.gov and ask that Haaland finally act to stop this unsustainable killing of gray wolves in the Northern Rockies before it is too late.

It took our nation decades to bring these wolves back. Idaho and Montana can destroy this progress in just months if the Biden Administration continues to ignore them.

Robert Kalovsky

Onalaska

