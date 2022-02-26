Robert Hively-Johnson: Has the fat lady sang?

I miss something, or, like too many American Villagers, am I wrong?

Villagers righteously claim religion, family-values, liberty, truth; most accept science. Millions died defending freedom! Still, some “hate,” kill and ignore Village health mandates, while media lauds “giving back!” Giving back what?

Seems (mindless) mobs and politicians aren’t the only groups capable of intolerance and charity simultaneously?

Are epithets similar to accepted (religious) rationalizations, and just as harmful?

You care? You should.

The American Villages protect themselves. All remove offenders; most abide self-imposed rules, yet, some abuse (bully) freedom.

Saying and doing teach. Who? Your children. Hypocrisy is learned.

Did the American Village once sacrifice lives stomping tyrants?

Who stomps today?

What of so-called health workers and teachers who live with unmasked people? Infect another? Mandated vaccinations permit our schooling? Who is harmed, if mandates are excessive?

Is freedom a special license to abuse?

I missed nothing!

Who is not prejudiced?

Who cares for sickened unmasked and unvaccinated villagers whose insipid selfishness infects?

Why chance being a killer, or worse, dying? Your choice. Obviously.

Mask up, Devo.

The fat lady ain’t sung yet!

Robert Hively-Johnson

Winona

