$9 billion+ surplus, as a numeric is $9,000,000,000+, in case one needs a reminder – like most legislators, including Sen. Miller and Rep. Pelowski.

Whose money is it? Did these surplus dollars grow on trees?

The largess came from you and I, dear reader. Duh! Still our money; still mismanaged by our selfish politicians.

How about we send qualified people on to more schooling for free? I guess Minnesota can afford it. What say? Get smart voter.

Robert Hively-Johnson

Winona

