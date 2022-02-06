Robert Hively-Johnson: Following the same-ole piper?

The Washington football team changes its name! A Robert E. Lee statue is removed from its pedestal, and more.

Today, iconoclasts cry “racism,” over ancient matters, which bothers some citizens of our American Village. Is past “prologue"?

What’s next, the Star Spangled Banner? After all, the man who wrote America’s anthem lyrics and melody, Francis Scott Key, was a plantation-raised, Maryland slaver-lawyer. Key witnessed the taking of Fort Henry and wrote this prelude to inevitable Civil War!

And we still write this prelude. Why not the censor’s axe? Some think the censor mob prefers easy, innocent prey like a “mocking bird!”

Easy opportunists or, opinionated selves?

As author Jill Lapore implies in her wondrous book “These Truths,” politicians and the American Village still ignore the racial hypocrisy upon which our American Village was founded!

So, why do we “still follow a churlish piper, who cries Wolf"?

Mask up, Devo!

Robert Hively-Johnson

Winona

