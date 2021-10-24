Robert Hively-Johnson: Demand Winona change

November is more than turkey. Well, maybe not in Winona.

Ready, set, vote ... But not as in past.

Weeks back, our city-wide elected mayor imposed a mask mandate. The next day our city council overruled our mayor. Winona backwards.

Some council members said they were doing the will of their constituents…Bull roar. Business whines.

Are mask mandates monetary, political or needed public health issues? Is Winona live citizens or corpse-council, “excuse-committees?” Is another’s health more important than taxes, parks, planning-costs or spy-cameras?

Why does Winona have as many council members as the capital, St. Paul? (Pop 735,000) Why no The-Buck-Stops-Here “executive” mayor in huge Winona City?

Winona passes a law. A councilperson does not care for it. The recalcitrant member complains. A departmental overseer then follows the offended council member’s pressure, turning a blind eye to violations, acceding to illegal, selfish wants. Why pay department managers to follow laws?

Again, is masking (and vaccinations) a private (business) issue?

Who among us, council members included, knows more (better) than the village as a whole or the science professionals? Who pays these pipers? Who dares village need? And, who needs the burden of causing another person’s doom, much less detention and social condemnation?

Respected author William Faulkner (a Southerner) points out our hypocrisies so often in his prize-winning script, so some label him angry. But, why attend church, speak morality, yet ignore your brother (the common good) daily? Is a responsible person selfish or mean?

What tends to center this old dodger is: “What goes around, comes around.” What is done always has (good or bad) consequences.

Allow Winona to grow. Remove self-aggrandizing council, be they local or at large. One observation applies: Wearing a mask to remove it in a restaurant is like peeing in a swimming pool. We do exactly that.

Thinking of extremes also means knowing what comes around. Your freedom ends at another’s nose.

Be responsible! You can change Winona. What you do affects others.

Robert Hively-Johnson

Winona

