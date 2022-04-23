Robert Freedland: Don't take health care from low-income workers

Gov. Tony Evers deserves credit for ensuring politicians don’t take health care away from hard working Wisconsinites.

As a physician, I've seen firsthand how access to quality health care is essential to low-income workers who need to be healthy to show up at their jobs and clock in so they can earn a paycheck, feed their families and pay the rent. Republican politicians pushed a dangerous proposal to potentially take health care away from thousands of low-income working people and endanger their families and children by putting unreasonable barriers to Medicaid.

I see everyday how health care – the ability to see a doctor when a person needs to, not just when they can afford to – can change lives. Patients with diabetes, heart illnesses and other chronic conditions are better able to manage their diseases and live healthier lives. Patients with behavioral and emotional challenges can receive treatment so they can work and care for themselves and their loved ones. Families and entire communities are more productive and more secure when everyone has health care.

Instead of wasting their energy trying to take away people’s health care, Republican politicians should instead work to ensure more people can see a doctor when they need to.

Robert Freedland

La Crosse

