Robert A. Kroll: Father Altman speaks the truth

I wholeheartedly support Fr. James Altman, a man following in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.

Jesus was divisive. He called certain people a "brood of vipers." He told certain people that their father is the devil. He flipped over tables because of thieves. Jesus said He did not come to bring peace but a sword. So what is the big deal about a Catholic priest, in Persona Christi (in the person of Christ), causing division?

Any time a person takes a position on something controversial, you will only please some of the people some of the time, while those in disagreement should prepare a rebuttal. However, the cancel culture of the left no longer prepares rebuttals, only looks to shut up anyone who disagrees with their viewpoint.

When a person is confronted with the truth, and resorts to removing the voice of truth from the public, it is because the truth being spoken is pricking that person's conscience, making him or her feeling very uncomfortable. So the left then cover their ears and rush to stone their consciences' perpetrator.

The Truth is a person, and His name is Jesus Christ. Fr. Altman speaks the truth, as much as a person may disagree with him. If his words bother you, perhaps this is a sign for you to do some soul-searching and conscience-examination. The Truth will set you free.