According to Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s website, “Mobile office hours are designed to bring constituent services to the doorstep of the residents."
During October, the site stated that there would be mobile office hours held at Winona City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
However, no staff person from Hagedorn’s office showed up at the Winona City Hall on Oct. 30. Furthermore, when I checked with the Winona City Clerk’s office, there was no record of any room reservation being made by the Hagedorn staff, even though it was still listed on the website.
You have free articles remaining.
Our elected representatives have a responsibility to serve their constituents. This includes aiding individuals who have encountered problems as well as listening to the concerns of the people in their districts.
Not showing up does not serve the interests of the people of southern Minnesota.
Rill Reuter, Winona
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.