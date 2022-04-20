 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rill Reuter: DFL Forum set for CD1 Candidates on April 27

  • 0

Winona area residents will have an opportunity to hear from candidates who are seeking the DFL endorsement to fill the vacant CD1 House seat.

The forum will be held on at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 in the Kryzsko Commons Ballroom on the Winona State Campus. Most of the declared candidates have already committed to being there.

This is your opportunity to hear from candidates and to ask them questions. There will be a special primary election on May 24 to determine who will run in the special election on August 9.

Plan to attend the forum. Invite your friends and neighbors to join you there. Then make sure to vote on May 24 and again on August 9. Your participation is vital to insuring good government.

This forum is co-sponsored by the Winona County DFL and the WSU College Democrats.

Hope to see you there!

Rill Reuter

Winona

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News