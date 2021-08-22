Richie Swanson: Winona Bird Club resumes meetings :

The Winona Bird Club will meet for the first time since the Covid-19 shutdown. Abbey Kumrie of River Valley Raptors will do a kid-friendly program, featuring “Darwin” the Northern Saw Whet Owl, Wednesday Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Friendship Center.

Abbey and her husband Joe met while working at the National Eagle Center and founded River Valley Raptors in 2017, with a mission “to inspire conservation through education.” She keeps her audience fascinated, sharing a wealth of knowledge about her live birds, sporting a great sense of humor. Darwin and his sister Francis are the organization’s first Northern Saw Whet owls from their captive breeding program. Francis now serves as an ambassador at the Cascades Raptor Center at Eugene, Oregon.

Winona Bird Club’s meetings are free, open to the public. We share cookies and coffee after our programs. You can become a member for $30 per family, $20 per individual. We will follow any health recommendations of the Friendship Center, to do our part to put the pandemic behind us. Please wear a mask. Get vaccinated.

River Valley Raptors is currently fundraising to build a center in La Crosse and larger mews (raptor houses) for their birds. Both River Valley Raptors and Winona Bird Clubs have Facebook pages.

Richie Swanson