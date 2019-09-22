The Aug. 20 draft statement for the Bridging the Bluffs Campaign for the Flyway bicycle trail offers only a sales pitch for conservation, cites no science about the flyway’s ecology.
It promises preservation but actually adds new disturbance to acreage that’s already preserved. It’s blind to recreation’s impacts, falsely equating infrastructure development with preservation. It shows no knowledge of the flyway’s bird-conservation issues, makes no commitment to mitigate impacts on wildlife.
The Flyway Trail will increase disturbance beside the roadkill zone of Highway 35 as it runs from the town of Buffalo Park to the Trempealeau Refuge. It’ll replace the tiny buffer of vegetation that now exists between the highway and the refuge’s wildlife. Unfortunately, trail riders may flush birds toward traffic that already kills yellow-billed cuckoos and other declining species. They’ll flush them most during warm months, when birds need crucial protection -- during energy-intensive migrations and breeding season when nests and young are prone to destruction and predation.
The trail to Marshland will displace pollinator plants such as milkweed favored by Monarch butterflies. Highway traffic already kills Monarch and other caterpillars. Now trail riders will also threaten them. Turtles will get flushed from basking sites and will unfortunately lay eggs on the trail, which will provide predators a clear path to nests. Frogs, snakes, mink and other animals will also lose habitat and get disturbed beside the highway.
Mowing and habitat fragmentation created by the trail will likely increase brown-headed cowbirds, which cause songbirds’ nests to fail. The trail will attract over-populated nest predators, crows and raccoons etc. It’ll add motorized traffic to the Wagon Bridge and Aghaming’s cement road, currently lovely quiet locations to walk and bird. The trail needs a parking/traffic strategy to protect children and other pedestrians and to preserve the road’s quiet feel and the historic territory of the state-threatened red-shouldered hawk.
Currently, I’d donate conservation dollars instead to organizations that apply science to climate change and neonicotinoid and other pollutants, and that actively support the Endangered Species, Migratory Bird and Clean Water Acts. I’d donate instead to underfunded schools that teach children to pursue comprehensive solutions.
Richie Swanson, Winona
