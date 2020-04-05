Richie Swanson: Don't add eyesore to Latsch Island

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Pool 6 dredge-sand plan would store tons of ugly dredge sand right across the Mississippi River from downtown, where public and private investors have spent millions, sprucing up the riverfront.

The plan suggests expanding the current dredge-storage site on Latsch Island from roughly one acre to 10.

The expansion undercuts the quality-of-life goal in the city’s comprehensive plan: to utilize the city’s “geography, heritage and natural resources to enhance its desirability.”

It undercuts Levee Park’s design, which maximizes views of river, by adding an eyesore. It foils the river’s grandeur as seen from the new bridge, piling its eyesore right beneath outlooks.

The plan’s cost analysis doesn’t include the eyesore’s impact on riverfront properties or tourism, nor the costs associated with the nine-foot channel mandated by Congress.

The river has lost her natural flow, no longer forms islands. So, the Corps spends millions, building them for habitat. Meanwhile the expansion would destroy island habitat, floodplain forest.