Richie Swanson: Club to welcome Darwin the Northern Saw Whet Owl

Abbey Kumrie of River Valley Raptors will do a kid-friendly program, featuring “Darwin” the Northern Saw Whet Owl, at the Winona Bird Club’s monthly meeting, Wednesday March 2, 7 p.m. at the Winona Friendship Center.

We welcome anyone who wishes to attend the owl program, free of charge. We love to see families. Please, wear a mask. Please, be vaccinated.

Abbey and her husband Joe met while working at the National Eagle Center and founded River Valley Raptors in 2017, with a mission “to inspire conservation through education.” She keeps her audience fascinated, sharing a wealth of knowledge about her live birds, sporting a great sense of humor. Darwin and his sister Francis are the organization’s first Northern Saw Whet owls from their captive breeding program. Francis now serves as an ambassador at the Cascades Raptor Center at Eugene, Oregon. River Valley Raptors is currently fundraising to build a center in La Crosse and larger mews (raptor houses) for their birds.

Each year, our club provides a scholarship for a student to attend Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center in Lanesboro. Members with a child or grandchild are given first preference. If no one applies, we ask members to recommend a child from the larger community.

Students going into grades 3-12 are eligible. Contact Kay Shaw for an application and info, 454-1747, kayshaw@hbci.com. Deadline: March 10.

You can become a member by sending dues to Winona Bird Club, Richie Swanson, Box 1054, Winona MN 55987--$30 per family, $20 per individual.

Richie Swanson

President, Winona Bird Club

