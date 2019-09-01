* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Richie Swanson is president of the Winona Bird Club. Swanson has documented red-shouldered hawk nests and other threatened wildlife at Aghaming since 1994. You can find it online at https://www.bigrivermagazine.com/Aghaming.html.

He’s the author of "First Territory: A Novel." Two of his Mississippi River fictions have earned Pushcart nominations. His newest short story set on the river will appear in the Magazine of History and Fiction, December 2019, historyandfiction.com.