Winona Bird Club will host Beautifully Abundant Birds I Desire to express its joy over the new agreement for Aghaming Park: a John Latsch Preserve, signed last March by the city of Winona and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
I will narrate a PowerPoint show of the birdlife and nature the agreement will manage and protect at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Winona Friendship Center.
The show is graced by intimate looks at wildlife from award-winning photographers from the club, fine artists with credits from National Geographic and Natural History Magazine -- Allen Blake Sheldon (A.B. Sheldon Nature Photography), Andrew Nyhus, Kay Shaw (Kay Shaw Photography), Francis Koll, Howard Munson, Kathy Carlyle, Barbi Bell, Lisa Reid and the late Bill Drazkowski.
The event kicks off the bird club’s membership drive. Annual dues: $20 per individual, $30 per family.
WBC hosts environmental speakers monthly, September-April. We offer bird walks in May and take part in annual Christmas Counts. We created a conservation vision for Winona’s parks last year, still accessible at the Bird Studies tab of www.RichieSwanson.com, as is River Bird Blog, the field season that inspired Beautifully Abundant Birds I Desire.
The Raptor Resource Project, which sets the gold standard for nest cams, will do a Peregrine Falcon program for the club, Oct. 2. Matt Heeter, a reptile and amphibian expert, will unveil the mysteries of our area’s snakes Nov. 6.
WBC events are free and open to the public.
Richie Swanson, Winona
