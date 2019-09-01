{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Bird Club will host Beautifully Abundant Birds I Desire to express its joy over the new agreement for Aghaming Park: a John Latsch Preserve, signed last March by the city of Winona and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. 

I will narrate a PowerPoint show of the birdlife and nature the agreement will manage and protect at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Winona Friendship Center.

The show is graced by intimate looks at wildlife from award-winning photographers from the club, fine artists with credits from National Geographic and Natural History Magazine -- Allen Blake Sheldon (A.B. Sheldon Nature Photography), Andrew Nyhus, Kay Shaw (Kay Shaw Photography), Francis Koll, Howard Munson, Kathy Carlyle, Barbi Bell, Lisa Reid and the late Bill Drazkowski.

The event kicks off the bird club’s membership drive. Annual dues: $20 per individual, $30 per family.

WBC hosts environmental speakers monthly, September-April. We offer bird walks in May and take part in annual Christmas Counts. We created a conservation vision for Winona’s parks last year, still accessible at the Bird Studies tab of www.RichieSwanson.com, as is River Bird Blog, the field season that inspired Beautifully Abundant Birds I Desire.

The Raptor Resource Project, which sets the gold standard for nest cams, will do a Peregrine Falcon program for the club, Oct. 2. Matt Heeter, a reptile and amphibian expert, will unveil the mysteries of our area’s snakes Nov. 6.

WBC events are free and open to the public.

Richie Swanson, Winona

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Richie Swanson is president of the Winona Bird Club. Swanson has documented  red-shouldered hawk nests and other threatened wildlife at Aghaming since 1994. You can find it online at https://www.bigrivermagazine.com/Aghaming.html.

He’s the author of "First Territory: A Novel." Two of his Mississippi River fictions have earned Pushcart nominations. His newest short story set on the river will appear in the Magazine of History and Fiction, December 2019, historyandfiction.com.

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.