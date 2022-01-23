Richie Swanson: Allen Blake Sheldon to discuss new book

Allen Blake Sheldon will discuss his new book, "Amphibians and Reptiles of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan" at the Winona Bird Club’s meeting on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Winona Friendship Center.

Sheldon waded into partly-frozen streams at night to photograph frogs, salamanders and their eggs for his book. He waited long hours for glass lizards and racerunners to emerge from eggs, and searched the undersides of rocks in streams for mudpuppy eggs. Sheldon’s book includes all amphibian and reptile species and subspecies in the three states. Kollath+Stensas Publishing will release his book Feb. 22, but we can buy copies at the meeting. You can also pre-order copies online.

Sheldon’s quietly one of our area’s leading conservationists. He’s photographed endangered cricket frogs at Prairie Island, red-shouldered hawks at Aghaming and timber rattlesnakes, which use our bluff-lands. His photos have appeared in National Wildlife, National Geographic, Natural History, Wildlife Conservation, Sierra, Audubon etc.

Sheldon’s been photographing wildlife for over 40 years. He promotes the understanding of amphibians and reptiles, writing articles for magazines and presenting programs for environmental or photography groups. He currently lives in Trempealeau and frequently roams the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge, Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge, and Perrot State Park.

Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are required to attend Sheldon’s presentation. Monthly meetings of the Winona Bird Club are free and open to the public.

Richie Swanson

Winona

