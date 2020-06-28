Richard Tristano: Topple racism, not statues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On June 12, the Daily News ran a photo of Gabriel Black Elk with his knee on the neck of the Capitol’s toppled Columbus statue protesting police brutality against Native Americans.

I found his emulation of the actions of Derek Chauvin on George Floyd disturbing and I could find no credible connection between Columbus and current police criminal behavior.

But I did find evidence of aggression against members of our country. Early in the last century, Italian immigrants were systematically discriminated against, sometimes based on race because they were considered non-white.

Many statues of Columbus were erected after the declaration of Columbus Day as a national holiday by President Benjamin Harrison in 1892. This was a response to the lynching of 11 Italian immigrants by a New Orleans mob, an act notably linked to white supremacy.

Now statues of George Washington and U. S. Grant have been toppled. It is true that both were slave owners. It is also true that both freed their slaves and that Grant was singularly responsible for the defeat of the slave-owning Confederacy and as president a driving force for Reconstruction that sought to secure civil rights for freed slaves.