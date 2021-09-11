 Skip to main content
Richard Dungar: Watched at library
Richard Dungar: Watched at library

From the COLLECTION: 20 years later, our readers share 9/11 memories series
On September 11, 2001, I was sitting inside the La Crosse Public Library waiting for it to open. A lady with her young daughter was also waiting for the library to open. The lady noticed a television monitor was on and had pictures of a skyscraper on fire. The lady told myself about the television. I thought the library staff was watching a science fiction movie.

I knocked on the door and one of the librarians said that an airplane flew into a skyscraper and that it was a terrorist attack. The library director then opened the library 20 minutes early. We stood around the television monitor watching the terrorist attack.

Richard Dungar

Onalaska

