I believe voters in southern Minnesota have a great choice in the race for Congress by voting for Dan Feehan.
Why? I respect the way this man from southern Minnesota has already served us – his two tours in Iraq, where he earned a Bronze Star, followed by teaching underserved students in public schools, and then working in the Defense Department to help make sure that returning veterans have the services they need in order to reintegrate and experience successful lives.
But that’s about what Dan has done. With our votes and support, he will devote himself to serving the unmet needs of people in our part of the state.
Dan Feehan recognizes the need to expand coverage and strengthen affordable health care for every Minnesotan who needs it while strengthening individual insurance markets.
He is determined to strenuously provide support for family farms and promote practices that keep soil healthy and water clean.
He will fight on our behalf for investments in infrastructure and trade deals that benefit, not hurt our economy, farmers and other workers.
Dan also recognizes how essential strong schools are for our children and our future. He will work to make early childhood and post-secondary education more affordable and accessible.
By refusing to take corporate PAC money, he is setting himself up to be accountable to us, not special interests.
For these reasons, I urge you to vote for Dan Feehan for Congress from the First District next November.
Richard Dahl, Winona
