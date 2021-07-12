Richard Bray: Fr. Altman grew parish, inspired Catholics worldwide

Fr. Altman spoke truth with clarity and charity. Let's review the fruits of his ministry which Bishop Callahan did not publicly share:

1) His parish added 50 new families during COVID while other parishes lost parishioners. His small parish increase was remarkable!

2) He increased fundraising at his parish and restored aspects of the church. Doubled the bishop's appeal collection at the parish.

3) While others across the nation closed their churches and ceased giving sacraments, Fr. Altman provided Holy Communion on the tongue some 70,000 times, caring for the souls of countless people who came. He provided Jesus Christ when so many felt abandoned during COVID when suicides, alcoholism, drug use & depression skyrocketed.

4) Fr. Altman's homilies and videos inspired Catholics across the nation and worldwide during shutdowns. Many people came back to the faith and some even became Catholic as a result of his preaching. Many Protestants commended him for speaking up for Life and upholding God, marriage, and country. Ineffective? Hardly!

5) Fr. Altman's parishioners could drop by anytime to see him. Try to see your parish priest without an appointment. In business, his customer service would be called extraordinary!