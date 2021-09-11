 Skip to main content
Rep. Rob Summerfield: Coming together as Americans
Rep. Rob Summerfield: Coming together as Americans

Rob Summerfield speaks

New 67th District state Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer) speaks Monday at a town hall meeting conducted by U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy at Rooney Farms in the town of Tilden.

 ROD STETZER, The Herald

The morning of September 11, 2021, started out as any normal day for me as a college student. I was studying business administration and telecommunications at the University of Wisconsin – Stout, and my roommate and I were catching up on the day’s news before I left for class as we did every morning. He mentioned that a plane had struck one of the buildings of the World Trade Center in New York City. We both paused for a moment, knowing that something felt off about that information. It was then that the second plane struck the South Tower.

I eventually made my way to my first class. It was during this period that the third plane crashed into the Pentagon. A somberness loomed heavy in the air. The United States was under attack, and we were all frozen with trepidation about what this meant for our future and the future of our nation. After we were dismissed by the professor, I went back to my house and continued watching coverage of the day’s events.

One thing that still strikes me, even some 20 years later, is the resilience Americans showed that day. Watching complete strangers run into the Twin Towers to help their fellow countrymen and women is something that I will never forget. It continues to propel me forward today as a servant leader and state legislator, and I hope that we never forget the lessons from that day – that there is more that unities us as Americans than divides us. God Bless the U.S.A.

Rep. Rob Summerfield

Wisconsin 67th District 

