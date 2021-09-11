Rep. Rob Summerfield: Coming together as Americans

The morning of September 11, 2021, started out as any normal day for me as a college student. I was studying business administration and telecommunications at the University of Wisconsin – Stout, and my roommate and I were catching up on the day’s news before I left for class as we did every morning. He mentioned that a plane had struck one of the buildings of the World Trade Center in New York City. We both paused for a moment, knowing that something felt off about that information. It was then that the second plane struck the South Tower.

I eventually made my way to my first class. It was during this period that the third plane crashed into the Pentagon. A somberness loomed heavy in the air. The United States was under attack, and we were all frozen with trepidation about what this meant for our future and the future of our nation. After we were dismissed by the professor, I went back to my house and continued watching coverage of the day’s events.