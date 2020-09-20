Renee Chrz: Ease burden for rheumatic patients

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One in four Americans has a rheumatic disease such as lupus, gout and arthritis.

Unfortunately, a recent national survey conducted by the American College of Rheumatology found that health-care challenges have become worse for these patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey found that the median annual out-of-pocket costs for Americans living with rheumatic disease more than doubled since 2019 to $1,000.

At the same time, there was a 52 percent drop in the percentage of respondents who said they were currently being treated by a rheumatology provider. Nearly half of patients have been subjected to step therapy or prior authorization, which can cause serious delays in care.

Furthermore, more than two-thirds (69%) said their disease can feel invisible to others because they don't always "look sick." This stigma underlies the health-care issues these patients face.

I hope our policymakers act to alleviate the burdens that millions of rheumatic disease patients continue to bear.

Renee Chrz, La Crosse

