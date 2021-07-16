Rena Becerra Rasti: Removing Altman, a mockery of justice

I cannot believe that such a holy and inspirational man has been removed from his parish. This is a travesty and a blemish on the Catholic Church hierarchy for such a decision. We lay people love Father Altman for tending to us sheep across the United States and the world over during the pandemic.
When I was deprived of the Eucharist and Mass, I devoured his talks on youtube and found great solace in them during this distressing time in our nation. I was consoled by his youtube videos and eagerly looked forward each day to a new talk.
It is a shame that Bishop Callahan would buckle to the pressure validating the complaints of an organization (Faithful America) that calls itself “Christian” defaming his character. If you don’t like the way he preaches, find another. He speaks the truth from the deposit of faith, but I guess some consider that to be extremist? His manner and tone is stern to some but is beloved by others. He is direct and doesn’t beat around the bush, nor does he couch the truth in niceties, but goes direct to the conscious with the power of the Gospel of Christ piercing the soul. This can be uncomfortable to some, but the transformation in the truth will “set you free.” God calls many to the ministry of preaching and each person has their distinct method of feeding the flock with the truth. Father Altman has a unique and spiritually invigorating style that stirs the divine inspiration of the Holy Spirit.
Father Altman is also full of love, one of the most loving preachers I have heard as of late. He is a warrior of Our Lady and stands up for the truth and defends Mother Church. Now we have been stripped of his guiding light, his strength, and compassionate love for us Catholics lacking leadership and inspiration after long suffering and humiliation from the scandals of the indiscretions of unholy clergy permeating the news. The voice in the wilderness that consoled us during the desolation of this pandemic will be denied us.
This is a mockery of justice that could be corrected by returning Father Altman to his parish or at least allowing him to preach publicly. Just disgraceful...
Rena Becerra Rasti
Duarte, California
