Rena Becerra Rasti: Removing Altman, a mockery of justice

I cannot believe that such a holy and inspirational man has been removed from his parish. This is a travesty and a blemish on the Catholic Church hierarchy for such a decision. We lay people love Father Altman for tending to us sheep across the United States and the world over during the pandemic.

It is a shame that Bishop Callahan would buckle to the pressure validating the complaints of an organization (Faithful America) that calls itself “Christian” defaming his character. If you don’t like the way he preaches, find another. He speaks the truth from the deposit of faith, but I guess some consider that to be extremist? His manner and tone is stern to some but is beloved by others. He is direct and doesn’t beat around the bush, nor does he couch the truth in niceties, but goes direct to the conscious with the power of the Gospel of Christ piercing the soul. This can be uncomfortable to some, but the transformation in the truth will “set you free.” God calls many to the ministry of preaching and each person has their distinct method of feeding the flock with the truth. Father Altman has a unique and spiritually invigorating style that stirs the divine inspiration of the Holy Spirit.