Rebecca Smart: Questioning Saint Mary's decision to drop majors :

The students of St Mary’s University are experiencing an unwelcome and heartbreaking phenomenon going into summer of 2022.

Last week it was announced to us that the University will be cutting a large portion of majors, primarily in the humanities, due to low enrolment. Administration claims these decisions are meant to be sustainable and save the school. Confirmation of these plans were only revealed to students in the last few weeks. Before that, we have been relying on rumors, longing that they were not true.

For the last two years, we’ve observed the admissions office actively/conveniently NOT recruiting in the disciplines now being cut, in part leading to the lack of enrollment these majors are running into. Only recently has administration been candid with students that there is an $8 million budget deficit that needs solving.

Many of us feel there is a question needing to be asked. Is the situation we find ourselves in, discarding the humanities, have less to do with demographics or more to do with budget mismanaging and a growing disconnect the leadership has with the students, mission and community of St Mary’s?

Winona is considered to have an exceptional, and growing, arts community featuring arts festivals, The Frozen River Film Festival, Beethoven Festival, and The Shakespeare Festival to name a few; and incredible museums such as the Marine Arts Museum. And the arts are only growing as evidenced by the Minnesota Masterpiece Hall, a $31 million music hall and gallery that is due to open in only a few years.

With this incredible community, many SMU students find it ironic that the school is severing their connection to an integral part of the community we live in.

Rebecca Smart

Stevens Point, WI

