Ready Set School: Need for family support will grow

Ready Set School is a local nonprofit that works to ensure all eligible K-12 students who attend school in Winona County have the basic and necessary supplies and clothing for school.

In 2019, we served 850 Winona County children. This time of year would typically be the peak fundraising season for Ready Set School. About 30% of our income comes from fundraising events and donations received during the March-May time period.

A few fundraising events have already been canceled due to COVID-19, and we expect more to be canceled as this situation progresses. We understand that social distancing is the best way to fight this virus together, and we fully support those efforts.

However, we are now considering additional avenues in which we can make up that 30% to support all Winona County families who need assistance.

We at Ready Set School also recognize the need for our assistance will likely be greater in 2020 than previous years because jobs have been lost, bills have been backlogged and many caregivers are simply trying to put food on the table.