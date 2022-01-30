Ray Kiihne: Free the vaccine

Let’s try a different kind of sharing: We have shared enough drones, missiles, rockets, and death with the world. Now it’s time to share something useful.

The NIH-mRNA-Moderna is ours to share. Yours and mine. We paid billions for the research. NIH researchers were part of the team, even though their names are omitted from the patent. We must confront big pharma and share the vaccine before an even more deadly variant comes our way.

It is estimated to cost $25 billion to vaccinate 7.9 billion people which is a pittance compared to the trillions of dollars spent on the “war on terror.” Combat against the world hasn’t worked. Collaboration and co-operation should at least be attempted.

At present, the Biden administration seems frozen in inactivity, apparently for fear of doing “the wrong thing.” Inaction is the “wrong thing.”

Only a loud sustained “yell” from the streets is going to be heard through Biden’s wall of advisors. There have to be cards, letters, calls, and people in the street if American voices are to be heard above those of the military-industrial advisors.

Ray Kiihne

Winona

