On Friday, Dec. 20, I reached a milestone in my announcing at Winona Senior High School.
Thanks to all the fans who showed their appreciation. Tim Gleason put together a memorable slideshow. Casey Indra spoke eloquently.
John Casper did a first-rate job of informing the media. Folks from Minnesota Public Radio, WKBT and the Rochester Post-Bulletin did a super job of coverage. Jerry Olson's photos were excellent.
Carolyn and I enjoyed the entire experience.
Thanks again to all of you.
Ray W. and Carolyn Felton, Winona
