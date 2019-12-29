{{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, Dec. 20, I reached a milestone in my announcing at Winona Senior High School.

Thanks to all the fans who showed their appreciation. Tim Gleason put together a memorable slideshow. Casey Indra spoke eloquently.

John Casper did a first-rate job of informing the media. Folks from Minnesota Public Radio, WKBT and the Rochester Post-Bulletin did a super job of coverage. Jerry Olson's photos were excellent.

Carolyn and I enjoyed the entire experience.

Thanks again to all of you.

Ray W. and Carolyn Felton, Winona

 

