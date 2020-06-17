Randy Schenkat: Learn more about racial justice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since last August I’ve been promoting the viewing of The Economics of Happiness. The documentary can be watched for free at this link: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1687905/

Watching the movie is more important than ever as we seek to move beyond white supremacy and related to COVID-19 to envision the world we hope to live in "after this is all over.”

To me the movie is a fuel for our imaginations as we see the white privilege that has evolved from colonization and domination and the unjust world that has resulted. The movie gets us examining the root causes of the systems that keeps us locked in a world we hadn’t hoped to live in.

After you watch the movie, please tell others, discuss it and come together for local action in Winona envisioning localization and justice to turn the tide of globalization.

If you like the movie, you may care to participate Sunday in World Localization Day. Sign up for this online event on June 21. https://worldlocalizationday.org

Randy Schenkat, Winona

