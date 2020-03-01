Rachel Rosendahl: Take March Minnesota FoodShare Challenge
Here's a challenge to all Winona churches.

Grace Presbyterian Church has been the undefeated champions of the March Minnesota FoodShare the last three years.

Last year, we raised more than $5,000. As pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church I'm calling out all the faith communities of Winona. Can you smell what GPC is cooking? Probably not, because it is collected in non-perishable food items or monetary donations. Enter the ring and take your shot at the title for 2020.

The winner this year will receive a handmade trophy, bragging rights for the year and treasures in heaven (Matthew 6:19-21) for doing such good deeds.

Please feel free to call Sandra Burke at (507) 452-5591 or sandrab@winonavs.org to request more information about the food shelf or to request a speaker at your congregation during the March Campaign.

Rachel Rosendahl, Winona

