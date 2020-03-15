Rachel Polson: Support tax conformity changes that reduce complexity, increase compliance

In addition to adding new taxes, the new rules make tax compliance more complex and costly.

The MNCPA supports tax policy that’s clear and consistent. Federal conformity helps reduce complexity between the state and federal tax code and increase compliance with the law.

As an Invest in Minnesota Coalition member, we agree that fully conforming to the federal Section 179 provisions will not only help invest in our state, but will also make tax compliance less burdensome and costly.

Full compliance to Section 179 rules is also a one-time shift of tax revenue, which is one of the goals stated by legislative leaders in discussing how to best use the budget surplus.

CPAs are trusted experts when it comes to understanding tax law, and we invite legislators to reach out to us if they have questions concerning tax conformity. We look forward to working more with the Invest in Minnesota Coalition and lawmakers on this initiative.

Rachel Polson, Bloomington, Minnesota

Rachel Polson is chair of the Minnesota Society of CPAs board of directors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0