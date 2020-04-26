Rachel Eliason: We must fix income disparity

Childhood abuse, neglect and trauma make us who we are as adults. These are realities no one likes to face but they must be faced before we can change our culture and replace evil with love and goodness.

Since we all need money to live, why don’t we do the right thing and pay everyone a living wage? There is too much disparity between what minimum wage or near minimum wage workers make and those at the upper end of the pay scale make.

For example, I know that many people consider fast-food jobs not “real jobs” and just a way for teenagers to make spending money. This is absurd. A job is a job. Jobs exist to meet a need in society. If there were no need, there would be no job.

People like to eat fast food and rely upon it to feed themselves and their family. That makes fast-food workers very valuable. Maybe we could start showing equal respect to all people who have jobs instead of trying to make some people feel inferior.

In my opinion, there are only two ways to fix the income inequity problem. One is to reduce the wages of those at the upper end of the pay scale and distribute it to those at the lower end. The other is for businesses to accept less profit by increasing wages at the low end.