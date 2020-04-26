Rachel Eliason: We must fix income disparity

I saw someone on TV the other day commenting that the new normal needs to be one where there is less economic disparity.
Of course, many people have been saying this for years. These days the adage “The rich get richer and the poor get poorer” seems more like a governing principle or a governmental mantra regardless of which party you’re talking about.
I have given up on our government, but I have not given up on the American people. I think that, unfortunately, we cannot rely upon the government to save us or even to tell us the truth at least half the time.
Watching CNN or Fox News is not going to help anyone except those hell bent upon dividing us, which is the best way to make us weak, hateful, intolerant, miserable and paranoid.
Our strength is in our unity and in our goodness, in doing what is right.
It is by happenstance that some people are born into financially secure, loving, caring, law-abiding families while others are born into poverty, substance addiction, physical abuse, sexual abuse or criminal activity.
Don’t think for one minute that you could never have been born already addicted to heroin or to parents too busy getting high to meet your basic needs or to parents who know nothing about love or how to raise children with kindness, empathy, compassion and respect.
Childhood abuse, neglect and trauma make us who we are as adults. These are realities no one likes to face but they must be faced before we can change our culture and replace evil with love and goodness.
Since we all need money to live, why don’t we do the right thing and pay everyone a living wage? There is too much disparity between what minimum wage or near minimum wage workers make and those at the upper end of the pay scale make.
For example, I know that many people consider fast-food jobs not “real jobs” and just a way for teenagers to make spending money. This is absurd. A job is a job. Jobs exist to meet a need in society. If there were no need, there would be no job.
People like to eat fast food and rely upon it to feed themselves and their family. That makes fast-food workers very valuable. Maybe we could start showing equal respect to all people who have jobs instead of trying to make some people feel inferior.
In my opinion, there are only two ways to fix the income inequity problem. One is to reduce the wages of those at the upper end of the pay scale and distribute it to those at the lower end. The other is for businesses to accept less profit by increasing wages at the low end.
America doesn’t need to be the best. We just need to be a nation that demonstrates equality, fairness, respect for everyone and goodness by doing what is right.
Rachel Eliason, Winona
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!