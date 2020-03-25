R.L. Smith: U.S. should have been prepared

This is aimed at the hard-core faithful of President Donald Trump who still blindly follow their self- described "great genius," and his administration, no matter how idiotic its behavior becomes.

We are faced with a crisis of epic proportions with the invasion of the deadly coronavirus. Trump exposes his racial side by calling it "the Chinese virus."

He has made a disturbing number of reckless statements that have put the country at risk. He has claimed that the virus is a hoax, invented by the Democrats. He goes on and on claiming that "we pretty much shut it down coming in from China." Just more wishful thinking, with no facts to back his claim.

Also, he stated: " I think the virus is going to be fine. The virus is very much under control in the U.S. and the stock market is starting to look very good to me." On Feb. 28, he said: "It's going to disappear one day like a miracle, it will disappear." On March 15, finally backpedaling a little, he says " This is a very contagious virus, it's incredible, but it's something that we have tremendous control over."

Wishful thinking again. We did not need to be lied to about this grave situation -- especially by making it political. That is unforgivable.