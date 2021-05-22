 Skip to main content
Penny Koehler: Winona Senior High Class of 1980 to hold belated reunion
Since the 40th reunion of the Winona Senior High Class of 1980 was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, we are going to have a belated celebration this summer.

A one-evening gathering at the American Legion Club on Saturday, July 10, starting at 5 p.m. in the bar lounge area. Please RSVP, if possible, to Penny Aeling Koehler, at koehlerpenny@gmail.com. Pass on to other classmates, as formal announcements will not be mailed out.

Thank you. Penny Aeling Koehler and Marcia MacSwain Stephens-WSHS Class of 1980.

Penny Koehler

Winona

