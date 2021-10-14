 Skip to main content
Peggy Sannerud: Live theatre is back

The pandemic shut down live theatre not only on Broadway, but here in Winona as well. But with the gradual return of most of our activities, we are pleased to announce the exciting play that marks our return to the Fusillo Stage in a fully produced offering of "The Moors" by Jen Silverman, directed by Jim Williams.

This is a new play called by critics "Wuthering Heights gone rogue" -- intrigue, murder, mystery, and perfect for the month of Halloween. The show is at 7:30 each night through Saturday, October 16, and is $10 cash at the door. Please help us celebrate our live theatre return! We have missed you.

Peggy Sannerud

Winona

