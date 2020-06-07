Pedal for the People: Thanks for making Broadway safer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank you, Winona City Council, for voting to make Broadway a safer thoroughfare for all users.

Improvements like these reduce the number of conflict points for both vehicles and pedestrians, create shorter crossing distances for pedestrians and reduce traffic speeds.

At the same time, having a left-turn lane allows traffic to continue to flow by minimizing stop-starts and dangerous lane changes.

We are excited for these changes, as they will provide safer and more efficient travel for users of all ages and abilities – people walking, people on bikes and people in cars.

Kit Klepinger, Lew Overhaug, Kay Peterson and Jonathan Roberts/Pedal for the People

