Paul Schollmeier: Regional Science and Engineering Fair held in person

The Southeast Minnesota and Western Wisconsin Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held on Friday February 25 this year with a small but enthusiastic collection of 23 junior and senior division student researchers.

From this group 9 junior division and 3 senior division students are advancing on to the Minnesota Science Academy State Science and Engineering Fair: They include: from Cotter Junior Division; Erica Beckman, Jake Pellowski, Alex Swenson, Barrett Schmidt, Emelia Dammen, Jacob Moore, Kellen Groth, Emma-Jane Kirk, Jaxson Greshik, and Cotter Senior Grace Finnerty. And, from Winona High School, Ben Brand and Willa Krase.

Consider these students’ efforts as they compete in the state science and engineering fair virtually March 27-30 and wish them good luck.

We would like to thank our sponsors and donors for this years’ regional fair: Merchants Bank, Tour de Water, Mississippi Welders Supply, Winona Health, WNB Financial, & RTP Inc. along with a wonderful collection of anonymous donors. Their generous contributions help offset the costs for students’ participating at the state level.

Paul Schollmeier

Winona

Director, Southeast Minnesota and Western Wisconsin Regional Science & Engineering Fair

