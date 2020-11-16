Paul Schollmeier: Enjoyed civil service :

In times of catastrophe, emergency, or especially in these pandemic times, civic service is more important than ever. We all need to work together to overcome this unique and difficult disease and then work even harder to recover our economy and everyday lives.

As A Winona councilmember I enjoyed working on behalf of all the citizens of Winona and am proud of the decisions we made and the progress the community has made during the last decade. I’m encouraged by the community engagement as shown by the extraordinary electorate turnout on November 3rd, and hope Winona citizens will rise to the occasion to meet the requirements needed to bring normalcy back to our lives.

I want to thank all those who supported me in my re-election efforts. Circumstances play big roles in elections as well as governing. Our local elections are no different. I also want to congratulate Aaron Ripinski for his election victory and ask that all Winonans support him and our entire council so we can continue on a path that improves the quality of life for all its’ citizens.

Paul Schollmeier

Outgoing Councilmember at-large

